Earlier this week, Rudy Giuliani invoked a poker term when he said that it was time for special counsel Robert Mueller to “put up or shut up” in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“We believe that the investigation should be brought to a close,” said Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney. “We think they’re at the end of it. They should render their report. I guess if we were playing poker, we’re not, they should put up or shut up.”

Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night,” said on his Thursday show: “It is very lucky you’re not playing poker, Rudy, because Robert Mueller has resting poker face. And you have the face of someone who has just been stuck with a hot poker.”