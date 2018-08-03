COMEDY
08/03/2018 01:11 am ET

It's Written All Over Their Faces, Seth Meyers Says Of Robert Mueller And Rudy Giuliani

"It's very lucky you're not playing poker," the "Late Night" host says of the Trump lawyer's reactions to the Russia investigation.
By Carla Baranauckas
Special counsel Robert Mueller and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
Earlier this week, Rudy Giuliani invoked a poker term when he said that it was time for special counsel Robert Mueller to “put up or shut up” in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“We believe that the investigation should be brought to a close,” said Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney. “We think they’re at the end of it. They should render their report. I guess if we were playing poker, we’re not, they should put up or shut up.” 

Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night,” said on his Thursday show: “It is very lucky you’re not playing poker, Rudy, because Robert Mueller has resting poker face. And you have the face of someone who has just been stuck with a hot poker.”

Check out the video below to see what had Giuliani really sweating.

