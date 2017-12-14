Seth Meyers Rips Steve Bannon: 'How Stupid Do You Have To Be?'

“Bannon made mistake after mistake,” Meyers said of Bannon’s role backing Moore. Just before the special election on Tuesday, Bannon appeared at a Moore rally and insulted MSNBC host Joe Scarborough for not getting into prestigious universities like Bannon did.

The only problem is that Scarborough, a former congressman from Florida, is a proud alumnus of the University of Alabama.

“How stupid do you have to be to insult the University of Alabama in Alabama?” Meyers asked. “Who do you think they’re going to support? “Roll Tide” or someone who looks like he literally rolled up in the tide?”