Seth Meyers Can't Take It Anymore: 'That's The F**king News Right Now'

Seth Meyers refused to take a closer look at the day’s news on Tuesday night and who can blame him?

“Mario Kart” was trending on Twitter earlier in the day after former porn star Stormy Daniels likened President Donald Trump’s penis to “the mushroom character in Mario Kart” in her upcoming tell-all book, Full Disclosure.

“I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with yeti pubes and a dick like the mushroom character in Mario Kart,” Daniels wrote, according to The Guardian.

Referencing the memoir, Meyers was adamant that his head wasn’t in the gutter, “it’s the news which is in the gutter.”