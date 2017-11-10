COMEDY
Seth Meyers Tees Off On 'Trump-Friendly' Golf-Course Owners Deductions

"Think of the most Donald Trump-friendly tax break you could possibly imagine."

By Ron Dicker

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers has been an ardent critic of the Republicans’ proposed tax cuts ― but one deduction they’re planning to leave untouched in the House version really got the host going on Thursday.

“Think of the most Donald Trump-friendly tax break you could possibly imagine,” Meyers said.

He kept the mystery for a beat before finally revealing it was a tax break for golf-course owners.

Trump Golf operates 12 properties nationally.

“The only thing that would be more beneficial to Donald Trump is a tax break that lets you claim your defendants as dependents,” Meyers cracked.

The golf comments start at around the 7:35 mark above.

