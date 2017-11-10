Seth Meyers Tees Off On 'Trump-Friendly' Golf-Course Owners Deductions

Taxes

Yes, students do have to pay tax

Are you a student with a job? Then contrary to the popular myth, you do have to pay tax. National Insurance is taken if you earn more than £155 a week, and Income Tax if you earn more than £204 a week. Happily though, if you think you've been overcharged or you stop working part-way through the year, you can <a href="https://www.gov.uk/claim-tax-refund" target="_blank">claim a tax refund.</a>

