Seth Meyers Tees Off On 'Trump-Friendly' Golf-Course Owners Deductions

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers has been an ardent critic of the Republicans’ proposed tax cuts ― but one deduction they’re planning to leave untouched in the House version really got the host going on Thursday.
“Think of the most Donald Trump-friendly tax break you could possibly imagine,” Meyers said.
He kept the mystery for a beat before finally revealing it was a tax break for golf-course owners.
Trump Golf operates 12 properties nationally.
“The only thing that would be more beneficial to Donald Trump is a tax break that lets you claim your defendants as dependents,” Meyers cracked.
The golf comments start at around the 7:35 mark above.
