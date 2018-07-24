“Late Night” host Seth Meyers called out President Donald Trump for his keyboard habits.

“The president is facing an intense political backlash over his press conference last week with Vladimir Putin,” Meyers said on Monday night’s show. “His administration still has thousands of migrant children jailed and separated from their parents. And his personal fixer, Michael Cohen, might be cooperating with federal investigators.

“So, naturally, Trump has decided the appropriate response is to threaten a war with Iran.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

After looking at Trump’s tweet, Meyers said: “Wow. You can take the crazy old man out of Queens, but you can’t make him stop yelling at foreigners.”

And Meyers had another problem with the tweet.

“Also, you don’t get to say ‘BE CAUTIOUS’ when you’re tweeting in all-caps,” Meyers said. “That’s like a British person screaming at the top of their lungs, ‘KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON!!!!!!!!’ We’re all going to die.”