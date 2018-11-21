Seth Meyers Zings Fox News With Thanksgiving Teen Slang Explainer

Seth Meyers jumped back into the confusing world of teen slang on Tuesday as he decoded another bunch of (spoof) terms he faux-claimed all the kids are now using.

For the latest installment of the “Seth Explains Teen Slang” segment, the “Late Night” host deciphered Thanksgiving-themed slang he lightheartedly pretended were now all the rage.

Fox News was the subject of one “Fox Snooze” zinger, as Meyers revealed what “Aunt-ifa,” “Mayflower” and “Blow-vember” also now apparently mean.