Seth Meyers Suggests Other Words The Trump Administration May Want To Replace

Seth Meyers mocked President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night” for its reported banning of certain words from budgetary documents.

Earlier this week, a Washington Post report said the Trump administration wanted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop using seven terms — including “transgender,” “fetus” and “diversity” — in official budget paperwork.

CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald later claimed there were “no banned words at CDC.” But it didn’t stop Meyers from guessing which words Trump may want to prohibit next.

“From now on, coal will be referred to as patriot rocks,” he joked.