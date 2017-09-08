Seth Meyers Ruthlessly Mocks Trump's 'Bring Your Daughter To Jerk Day'

Seth Meyers did not hold back when criticizing President Donald Trump for inviting his eldest daughter, Ivanka, on stage in Mandan, North Dakota, during his Wednesday speech about tax reform.

The “Late Night” host played a clip of Trump calling Ivanka to the stage ― a moment Meyers described as “cringeworthy” for the way the president introduced his daughter to the crowd.

“Everybody loves Ivanka,” Trump said during his remarks. “Come up, honey. ... She wanted to make the trip. She said: ‘Dad, can I go with you?’ She actually said: ‘Daddy, can I go with you?’”

When Ivanka, who is also a White House adviser, took the microphone, she thanked the state of North Dakota for her father’s November win.

“Uh, what was that? Bring Your Daughter To Jerk Day?” Meyers joked. “Usually when you hear ‘daddy’ and ‘honey’ that many times you have to clear your browser history.”