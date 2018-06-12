Seth Meyers Asks Trump: How Do You Get In A Fight With Canada?

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers pointed out on Monday’s episode that when President Donald Trump took office he promised “to confront America’s enemies.”

“And now he’s doing just that, pushing back against one of our fiercest foes, an aggressive, hostile nation that has been a thorn in the side of the United States for decades ― Canada,” Meyers said.

The “Late Night” host had just one question for the president:

“How do you get in a fight with Canada? That’s like holding a grudge against a golden retriever puppy!”