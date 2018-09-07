Seth Meyers Unloads On Anonymous Trump Critics Inside The White House

Seth Meyers has no time for the people inside the White House who are anonymously trashing President Donald Trump.
This week, an unidentified senior White House official penned an op-ed for The New York Times that was heavily critical of the president. Veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s new tell-all book, Fear: Trump in the White House, also contains anonymously-sourced critical stories from people inside the administration. But the “Late Night” host doesn’t buy these Trump aides’ efforts to “cast themselves as heroic saviors protecting the republic from the whims of a madman.”
“It’s easy to talk tough, but unless you’re actually willing to resign and tell the American people everything you know, then your tough talk is worthless,” Meyers said.
