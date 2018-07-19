COMEDY
Seth Meyers Schools Donald Trump On 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

The "Late Night" host had some sage (and silly) advice for the president.
By Ron Dicker

Seth Meyers advised President Donald Trump Wednesday on how to avoid embarrassment.

Oh, too late.

Responding to Trump’s tweet complaining that people who hated that he “got along well” with Russian President Vladimir Putin were afflicted with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the “Late Night” host offered these words of wisdom:

“Hey, man, just a tip: Maybe don’t name a derangement syndrome after yourself. The guy who discovered syphilis didn’t name it Steve’s disease.”

Watch the monologue above.

