Seth Meyers: 'What Does Trump Have Against Dogs?'

Even in the Trump administration, every dog has its day. But that’s not always a good thing.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Seth Meyers referred to a quote from Cliff Sims’ new book, “Team of Vipers,” that described how Trump talked to former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

“I remember being in Wisconsin and your own people were booing you,” Trump told him. ... “You were out there dying like a dog, Paul. Like a dog! And what’d I do? I saved your a―.”

“What does Trump have against dogs?” asked the “Late Night” host, who dotes on his Italian greyhound named Frisbee. “He’s always attacking people by saying they were ‘fired like a dog’ or ‘choked like a dog’ or they were ‘begging for money like a dog’ or they got ‘kicked out of the ABC News debate like a dog.’”

.@DavidGregory got thrown off of TV by NBC, fired like a dog! Now he is on @CNN being nasty to me. Not nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 30, 2016

Mitt Romney had his chance to beat a failed president but he choked like a dog. Now he calls me racist-but I am least racist person there is — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2016

.@BrentBozell, one of the National Review lightweights, came to my office begging for money like a dog. Why doesn't he say that? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2016

Union Leader refuses to comment as to why they were kicked out of the ABC News debate like a dog. For starters, try getting a new publisher! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2016

Meyers said that using dogs in these contexts makes no sense.

“Dogs don’t do any of those things,” he said. “And if a dog got up on a stage at a debate with you, not only would it not get booed, it would probably get elected.”