Seth Meyers To Trump: 'Dude, Get A Therapist'

Seth Meyers offered some advice to President Donald Trump on “Late Night” Thursday.

“Oh my God, dude, get a therapist!” Meyers said.

What provoked Meyers was Trump’s campaign rally in North Dakota on Wednesday night, the president’s third rally in a week.

“Now, we’ve been calling these rallies public therapy sessions, but it was never more true than it was last night,” Meyers said. “Watch as Trump airs his deepest insecurities about not being seen as smart, rich or popular.”

“And I thought that was so brilliant, I said, ’Oh, I am so smart. I am the smartest person.’” Trump said in the clip.

“Trump is like a guy at a bar who acts as his own wingman,” Meyers added. ”‘My buddy thinks you’re cute. He’s smart and handsome and popular ― and he’s me.’”