Seth Meyers: 'Trump Held One Of His Weirdest Rallies Yet'

President Donald Trump held “one of his weirdest rallies yet” in South Carolina on Monday night, and Seth Meyers of “Late Night” took notice, calling it “spectacularly unhinged.”

“Now these rallies are very much like public therapy sessions for Trump,” Meyers said. “But as things get worse for Trump politically and legally, these speeches seem to get weirder. And last night was no exception, because he was all over the place.

Some of the Trump quotes highlighted by Meyers:

“The Olympics would have been a massive failure and it turned out to be a massive success.”

“People did not want to be nuked in a stadium.”

“I said, Listen, you’ve got rich guys – for whatever reason, they love rockets.”

“And by the way, I have these stupid teleprompters. You don’t mind that I haven’t used them all night, do you?”

″‘The Apprentice.’ Arnold Schwarzenegger, big movie star, took my place. It bombed. In about two shows, it was over.”

“Mosquitoes cost many, many lives.”

“They said, “She got a facelift.” No.”

“If it’s not your hair, don’t run for office, folks.”

“We’re not looking up in the air. Any rockets up there? Any rockets?”

“They call them the elites. Right? The elites. You know what I call you? The super elites. I’m changing titles.”

“We are the super elite.”

“He’s so dumb, he doesn’t even understand that elites was supposed to be an insult,” Meyers said.