Seth Meyers To Trump: When It Comes To Hillary Clinton, 'Let It Go!'

At a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump expressed his deep concern that in the Me Too era men could be accused of sexual assault and would be “assumed guilty until proven innocent.”

That didn’t sit so well with “Late Night” host Seth Meyers on Wednesday.

“Oh, you suddenly care about due process and the presumption of innocence?” Meyers said, noting that whenever Trump mentions Hillary Clinton, his supporters still chant, “Lock her up!”

“Now,” Meyers said, “I’m sure they meant to chant, ‘Lock her up only after a fair trial in which overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing is presented.’

“Also, it’s so sad that they’re still chanting, ‘Lock her up.’ Let it go! Hillary’s out there selling books, sipping chardonnay and making cameos on “Murphy Brown,” and you guys are all crammed into a local civic center watching the world’s sweatiest man have an aneurysm.”