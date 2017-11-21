Seth Meyers: 'Wanna-Be Dictator' Trump Gets Into The Feud We've Been Waiting For

Seth Meyers ruthlessly mocked President Donald Trump on Monday night for feuding with LaVar Ball, the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players arrested in China on shoplifting charges.

Trump, who happened to be on a 12-day tour of Asia when the players were seized, intervened on their behalf with the Chinese president. He then criticized the players for not publicly thanking him immediately after they arrived home. They later held a press conference and thanked Trump. Days later, Trump attacked Ball, who downplayed the president’s direct involvement in the release, and said he should have left Ball’s son and teammates jailed in China.

“Helping to keep American citizens out of communist prisons is part of your job,” Meyers said. “That’s not above and beyond. That’s eye-level and right next to you.”

The “Late Night” host referred to Trump as a “thug and wanna-be dictator,” and joked that the president’s feud with the outspoken Ball is the one we’ve been waiting for.

“This isn’t Marco Rubio trying to win at Donald Trump’s game,” Meyers said. “Donald Trump’s game is LaVar Ball’s game.”