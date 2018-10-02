Seth Meyers On Trump: 'How Much Of A Sexist Dick Can You Possibly Be?'

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers called out President Donald Trump on Monday for his treatment of female reporters.

“Today Trump held another surreal press conference in the Rose Garden, ostensibly to discuss his renegotiated NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada,” Meyers said. “But as multiple female reporters tried to ask him about Kavanaugh, he shot them down in super-demeaning and sexist ways.”

After one question about Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s embattled Supreme Court nominee, he told ABC News reporter Cecilia Vega: “That’s OK, I know you’re not thinking. You never do.” (The White House later changed the transcript of the press conference to “I know you’re not thanking.”) The president also refused to allow Kaitlan Collins of CNN to ask a question about Kavanaugh, saying, “That’s not nice.” (See video below)

“How much of a sexist dick can you possibly be?” Meyers said as a photo of Kavanaugh appeared on screen. “It’s almost like he saw someone else getting attention for acting like a maniac on TV and thought, ‘I can top that.’”