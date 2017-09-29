COMEDY
09/29/2017 02:38 am ET Updated Sep 30, 2017

Seth Meyers: Trump's 'Unhinged' Tweets Are Haunting His Staff

Working at the White House seems to be taking its toll on press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
By Rebecca Shapiro

Seth Meyers almost felt bad for White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders ― almost.

The “Late Night” host discussed how Sanders had to, again, defend President Donald Trump’s “unhinged” tweeting habit, a duty that seems to be taking its toll on her. 

For example, earlier this week, Sanders inadvertently mispronounced Trump’s name. Meyers couldn’t get enough of the new alias.  

Check it out in the video above.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Twitter Earns Internet Points Creating #TrumpScoutBadges
Rebecca Shapiro
Senior Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Seth Meyers Late Night With Seth Meyers Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Seth Meyers: Trump's 'Unhinged' Tweets Are Haunting His Staff
CONVERSATIONS