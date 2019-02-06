COMEDY

Seth Meyers: Trump Should Be Happy His Predecessors Didn't Build A Wall

Trump says a wall "should've been done 30 years ago, 40 years ago."

President Donald Trump went on at length in his State of the Union address arguing the United States needs to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

And, in the days leading up to the speech, the president said a wall “should’ve been done 30 years ago, 40 years ago, 20 years ago, 10 years ago, five years ago.”

“If anyone should be happy a previous president didn’t build a wall, it should be you,” Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night,” said on Tuesday night’s show. “If there was already a wall, what would people have chanted at your rallies? Maintain the previously erected wall?”

If President Barack Obama had built a wall, Meyers said, Trump would have found a way to criticize him about it: “Obama built the wall, but I’m gonna keep it clean. Because it was filthy under Obama – a filthy, filthy embarrassing wall.”

Check out the video below to see more of what Meyers said about the speech.

 
