Seth Rogen Rejected Paul Ryan's Photo Request In Front Of The Speaker's Kids

Actor Seth Rogen appeared on “The Late Show” Friday and told host Stephen Colbert about the time he rejected Paul Ryan in front of the House speaker’s kids.

While attending a summit on brain health, organized by former Massachusetts Republican governor Mitt Romney, Rogen ran into Ryan, who was there with his teenage sons. He recalled the conversation to Colbert, saying the representative from Wisconsin shook his hand and asked if he could get a photo. “No way, man!” Rogen said during the encounter.

“Furthermore,” Rogen said. “I hate what you’re doing to the country at this moment, and I count the days till you no longer have one iota of the power that you currently have.”