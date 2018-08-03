BLACK VOICES
08/03/2018 06:11 am ET

Seth Rogen Apologizes For The Use Of Blackface On ‘Good Boys’ Set

Rogen, who is producing the comedy with Evan Goldberg, said it will not happen again.
By Mary Papenfuss
Actor Keith L. Williams was on a break when another actor was made up to look like him last week on the set of "Good Boys."
Comedian Seth Rogen issued an apology after a child actor was made up in blackface on the set of “Good Boys,” a comedy he’s producing with Evan Goldberg.

Actor Keith L. Williams, 11, was reportedly on a break during shooting last week when another child actor was made to resemble him. According to TMZ, the stand-in donned a wig, makeup and a fat suit. Although the stand-in actor was also black, his face was darkened to more closely match William’s skin tone.

A complaint was later made to producers about a child in blackface, TMZ reported.

Sources linked to the production company, Good Universe, insisted to TMZ that it wasn’t a “blackface” situation and that it’s “not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors’ skin tones.”

But Rogen vowed it would never happen again:

“I won’t give excuses for why it happened. I’ll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it — and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again. I’m engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It’s on me to be proactive. Reacting isn’t enough.”

The film is about four pre-teen friends embarking on a funny, “epic quest” in California’s San Fernando Valley to fix a broken toy before their parents come home.

Mary Papenfuss
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
