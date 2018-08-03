Seth Rogen Apologizes For The Use Of Blackface On ‘Good Boys’ Set

Comedian Seth Rogen issued an apology after a child actor was made up in blackface on the set of “Good Boys,” a comedy he’s producing with Evan Goldberg.
Actor Keith L. Williams, 11, was reportedly on a break during shooting last week when another child actor was made to resemble him. According to TMZ, the stand-in donned a wig, makeup and a fat suit. Although the stand-in actor was also black, his face was darkened to more closely match William’s skin tone.
A complaint was later made to producers about a child in blackface, TMZ reported.
Sources linked to the production company, Good Universe, insisted to TMZ that it wasn’t a “blackface” situation and that it’s “not uncommon for lighting purposes to match actors’ skin tones.”
But Rogen vowed it would never happen again:
“I won’t give excuses for why it happened. I’ll just say that as soon I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it — and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place again. I’m engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It’s on me to be proactive. Reacting isn’t enough.”
The film is about four pre-teen friends embarking on a funny, “epic quest” in California’s San Fernando Valley to fix a broken toy before their parents come home.