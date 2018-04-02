Seth Rogen Says Stormy Daniels Told Him About Alleged Trump Affair 10 Years Ago

Actor Seth Rogen knew about the alleged affair between porn star Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump long before anyone else did.
In an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday morning, Rogen said Daniels told him about the alleged affair “around 10 years ago.” Rogen has worked with Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, on multiple movies, including “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up.”
“I’ve known Stormy Daniels a long time and, I’ll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago,” Rogen told DeGeneres. “At the time, when you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with and the answer was Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing she could’ve said.”
Daniels says she had a consensual affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, a few months after Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, gave birth to their son Barron. Daniels’ story received renewed attention in January, when it was revealed that Trump’s attorney arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election ― an exchange that may have been illegal.
“Again, at the time, it wasn’t that surprising, and then as his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did,” Rogen said while laughing. “So, it didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or that anyone would care about it. And then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that.’”
The president has denied allegations of an affair and any knowledge of the payment to Daniels. Daniels, 39, said in a recent interview with “60 Minutes” that she was threatened by an unidentified man in 2011 when she attempted to speak publicly about the affair.