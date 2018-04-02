Seth Rogen Says Stormy Daniels Told Him About Alleged Trump Affair 10 Years Ago

“Again, at the time, it wasn’t that surprising, and then as his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did,” Rogen said while laughing. “So, it didn’t really occur to me that it would come out or that anyone would care about it. And then when I saw it, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, Stormy told us all about that.’”

The president has denied allegations of an affair and any knowledge of the payment to Daniels. Daniels, 39, said in a recent interview with “60 Minutes” that she was threatened by an unidentified man in 2011 when she attempted to speak publicly about the affair.