Seth Rogen Says He Smoked Weed In Steven Spielberg's Face

Seth Rogen’s weed-love led to an awkward close encounter with Steven Spielberg at a party.

Rogen told Jimmy Kimmel on his show Thursday that Spielberg “isn’t that big a fan of” marijuana, but Rogen continued to toke away as Spielberg talked to him because he had just lit the joint.

Said Rogen: “I just kept smoking it in Steven Spielberg’s face as I saw, like, the look on his face where he’s just like, ’I’m never working with this motherfucker ... ever.’”

Rogen appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his “Hilarity for Charity” show on Netflix to benefit Alzheimer’s awareness and research. Before their chat, a sketch clip featured Rogen telling the devil about his reefer madness with Spielberg.

That’s when Rogen confirmed that the story was true.

Stick around, above, for the “Knocked Up” actor’s anecdote about getting stoned with a fraternity at the University of Vermont.