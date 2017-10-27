Setting Out On Our Path to Place

Since joining Lankelly Chase as one of the directors, I’ve veered between feeling excited and overwhelmed about our mission: to change the systems that perpetuate severe and multiple disadvantage,

I’ve loved feeling like this. I’m really passionate about this work, and committed to the scale of change that we’re dreaming about. But the pitfall is that this sense of overwhelm can lead to paralysis and abstraction.

There are systems everywhere from your family as a system through to public service systems addressing severe and multiple disadvantage like homelessness, criminal justice and domestic violence.

This means I’ve had to think about how to start somewhere. How to draw a boundary around the systems in which we’re interested.

Place feels like the natural place to start even though there are many limitations such as the role national politics plays in setting budgets and agendas. It feels natural because people who face severe and multiple disadvantage come from a place - even if they aren’t always welcomed there.

Reaching a conclusion to focus on place as a way of drawing a boundary felt liberating. And then led me to ask myself how could we approach place based work?

Taking a systemic approach, and being mindful of ourselves as a distant national organisation, I knew that the places, and people within them needed to decide the change they wanted to see for themselves.

Had we taken a well-trodden path of prescribing nationally outcomes, outputs or approaches that we wanted to see locally then this was not going to give freedom to people to collectively determine what should happen.

Yet how could we connect with the complexity, the emotion, the visible and invisible aspects of working with multiple people that comes with working in a place? And how could we know what role a foundation could most usefully play?

There didn’t seem to be one way to answer these questions so I set out with an open mind to do this in a number of ways. These past couple of years have been amazing, reigniting my passion for place based working as well as feeling at times quite daunting.

We commissioned a historical review of place based approaches to look to the past. A report that we’ve shared as we believe it could be useful if you’re thinking about developing a place based approach. We’ve looked to other foundations to understand how they are approaching this.

We’ve held hundreds of conversations with people asking them about their roles, why they came into this work, their understanding of how change locally happens and the barriers they face in making change stick. We’ve spoken to people with lived experience, to local authority staff, to chief executives of the voluntary sector organisations, to think tanks and to anyone with a passion for change in place.

We’ve also funded organisations trying to achieve change in a place such as Wandsworth Community Empowerment Network, York Pathways by Together for Mental Well-Being or the Winch in Camden. We’ve co-funded these approaches with other foundations, with the police, with local authorities as well as sometimes being the sole funder.

From all of this work, I’ve understood that the best role we can currently play as an independent foundation is to support a range of partners, and a small number of areas to focus on how they can enable the conditions for change to flourish. For example, how can we help people see themselves as part of an interconnected whole? How can power be shared and equality of voice be heard? How can feedback and learning drive adaptation?

Despite carefully developing this focus, I still don’t know if this is the most useful role for us. As we go forward, I know that feedback and learning will drive a different role for us and others. And I’m excited by that prospect.

I’m also incredibly grateful to all the people and organisations who’ve shared their learning, their time, their methodologies, their approaches, their successes and failures with us. It is their knowledge which has shown us the way.

This blog is the first in a series from us and our partners as we start to share some of our learning about what is needed for change to flourish in places.

Alice Evans Bio: It was while Alice was working with homeless people that she realised that single approaches to homelessness, mental health and drugs issues were not the best way to help people. Alice found that even though people were often talking about the same person, they were coming at their problems from different angles - help was not joined up, and the person they were trying to help would end up feeling powerless. This insight made her realise the whole system needed reforming, starting with the needs of the individual and their family and working to ensure all the voices can be heard. This is something that she feels incredibly passionately about.