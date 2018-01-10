Setting Realistic Wellness Goals in 2018

New Year, new you? Resolutions can feel overwhelming, especially if they’re huge and cumbersome. Resolving to lose 30 pounds and also write a novel while learning piano and doing your taxes early can look good on paper… but in practice, that’s a lot to take on. So how can we avoid burnout in 2018? Here are some alternate resolutions:

Resolve to be gentle with yourself. What if, in the new year, your big habit change was to treat yourself more carefully? To forgive and care for yourself in a way that might feel indulgent. You deserve gentle care.

Resolve to drink water. This one is basic, and measurable. Get a big ol' water bottle, and fill it at least twice a day.

Resolve to sleep as much as you can. Sleep is the fundamental building block of our health and wellbeing. Without sleep, all the green smoothies and yoga in the world won't add up to a single thing. Nap during the day, forgo that final hour of Netflix, and see if you can't get up to 8-9 hours per night. The results just might astound you.

Resolve to set realistic goals. Around the new year a lot of people tend to set huge goals. Shoot for the moon and land among the stars and all that… but what if you tried reining that impulse in? What if you shot for something attainable and realistic that doesn't require you to run yourself into the ground?

Resolve to take time to be quiet and breathe. in whatever way works for you, quiet moments can reset your psyche and allow you to see what's really important. Whether you decide to meditate or just be in a quiet room, allow your mind to speak to you once the background noise is gone.

Resolve to sweat more often. Get outside, get to the gym. Or even spend some time in a sauna, whatever you do sweat more and help your body rid itself of toxic build up.

Here are some other wellness-preserving ideas that you may not have thought of...

A media fast. Turn off the news for a week. Seriously. You will feel more relaxed.

A hired helping hand. A recent study shows that people who spend their money to buy themselves more time to do what they want are happier in the long run. So maybe you can spend a few extra dollars to have someone help you clean your house, run your business, take your kids to school. A little extra time is SO worth it.

A creative endeavor unrelated to your work. Write a short story, make a sculpture, take a dance class… if you stretch your creativity in ways not tied to your income you might just find your creative juices flow more easily elsewhere too.

A specific fitness goal. If getting fitter is on your list, it’s always better to be specific than vague. “I want to be fitter” is less good than “I want to run 10 km in under one hour by June”.