Seven Bad Things About Media Feminism

Media feminism is like a combination of choice feminism, corporate feminism, and white feminism. It’s a kind feminism that cares more about getting lots of attention on social media, websites, and TV shows than about conveying careful, considered thoughts on how Hollywood, Silicon Valley, and global capitalism itself is particularly harsh for women.

Media feminism is bad. Here are seven bad things about it:

1. Celebs Come First

Famous white women matter most to media feminism, as they’re the ones who get the most attention. Reporting on raped black women ridiculed by police won’t mesmerize the majority, but telling all about how beautiful white actresses were assaulted by a big Hollywood movie mogul will.

2. Perpetuates Racist Stereotypes About Women

By focusing so much on the suffering of white women and so little on women of color, media feminism continues the stereotypes that there is something inevitably pure and good in white women and something inevitably savage and animalistic in women color. The white woman is presented as the bigger victim as she has more to protect and therefore more to lose.

3. Ignores the Impact of Race and Wealth

Acutely aware that its overriding concern is famous white women, media feminism turns these white stars into symbols for women of all races. Kesha’s rape case is every woman’s rape case or Jennifer Lawerence’s fight against income inequality in Hollywood is no different than a black woman’s fight against income inequality at McDonald’s. In order to put up an intersectional, unified front, media feminism ignores how race and wealth impact how a woman can and can’t confront sexual assault and other forms of exploitation.

4. Uses Race to Distract From What Lies Beneath

Media feminism isn’t absolutely white, though. Media feminism has its few women of color. Beyonce and Michelle Obama are both media feminists. By aligning with Michelle Obama, Anna Wintour and her fashion industry get to look progressive and diverse. By using Beyonce, H&M gets to look like a consciousness fast-fashion brand. But the fashion industry continues to treat models vilely and H&M still has women working in unsafe factories. But media feminists don’t care about this. As long as it looks good, what actually lies beneath is insignificant.

5. Generalizes Women

Like sexists and misogynists, media feminists treat women as an amorphous mass that can’t speak for themselves. They use phrases like “as women” as if all women think the same or have the same perspective on any given trauma or issue. When women think separately, media feminists attack them, as Madeline Albright did when she said, “There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help each other” (i.e. vote for Hillary Clinton or go to the bad place forever).

6. Focuses On Individual Brutality, Not On Systemic Brutality

As harmful as Harvey Weinstein’s behavior was, it wasn’t nearly harmful as the policies of Hillary Clinton and other media feminist politicians. Clinton’s support of welfare and prison reform, as well as of various wars, bomb strikes, and weapons deals have harmed more women than Weinstein or Woody Allen or Roman Polanski ever will. Since media feminists are complicit in America’s bureaucratic brutality, they ignore it.

7. It’s So Explicit