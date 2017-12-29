Seven Practices for a Happy New You In the New Year

I love the sentiment of the quote above because it illustrates the fact that the content of our mind determines our experience in life. Using the metaphor of the blackboard, chalk, and eraser, Holmes also points out that it is we, and we alone, who have absolute control over the content of our mind and, therefore, how our thoughts and beliefs out-picture themselves in our daily life. Below are seven practices that I have established for myself as I enter the New Year. I invite you to consider trying them for yourself. Take what works and work it, and discard what doesn't. As Holmes infers, if we don't want to drag the past year into the new year we don't have to. However, we have work to do because no one can alter the content of our minds--it is an inside job. We and we alone hold both the eraser and the chalk in our hand. How we use them will determine what our experience of the upcoming year shall be.