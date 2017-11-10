Seven Pro-Tips for Thriving in College

As a college president with nearly 40 years of administrative experience in higher education, I have seen even the most talented students become overwhelmed with the new demands of college, especially during their first term of study. Now that we're comfortably into the 2017-2018 academic year, just beyond the thrill and dazzle of starting school, I have to share a little of what I've learned (and recommended to new students) during my more than four decades of working closely with students.

1. Shake all the hands! Sometime before midterm, linger after class and say hello to your professors. They'll appreciate your taking time to reach out when you aren't anxiously requesting a deadline extension. And if you do end up needing that extension, they'll remember you.

2. Hit the hay. Sleep deprivation is no joke, with 70 percent of U.S. college students getting insufficient sleep on a nightly basis, which constitutes a national health crisis. More sleep guarantees better grades and better mood. As one student wisely shared with me recently, "Studying for five minutes before midnight equals studying for two hours after."

3. Work! Start thinking about internships now, even if you're not sure of your career goals. After all, more and more internships are paid, democratizing this essential tool for networking and dream-building. Do the math: Most undergraduate college students have three summers between orientation and commencement, which totals three internships, which equals employment at graduation.

4. Do you. College can surprise even the most talented students, who were the stars of their high schools, only to discover they are now surrounded by classmates who all seem smarter than they suddenly feel. Over the years, I have heard hundreds of graduates express their regret at letting comparison get the better of them. Guess what? Your only real competition is the one in the selfie.

5. Crosstrain. After you complete the fundamental courses in your major, get outside your academic lane and crosstrain. If you're a film student, take an illustration class. If you're an architecture major, take a travel writing class. The challenge of learning new skills will prepare you for the professional world, where any great career requires endless adaptability.

6. Travel. It makes you smarter. Your university's study-abroad opportunities are a good place to start, and they're not as expensive as you think. At our university, students can spend a full term in medieval European village or the creative capital of Asia for pretty much the same cost as enrolling at one of our U.S. locations, plus the cost of a plane ticket. It's worth it.

7. Go to class. Skipping class is bad juju. The more you miss, the more work you actually end up doing. It's also a flagrant waste of someone's money: yours, or your parents', or the scholarship donor who made your education possible. Say no to bad juju. As Woody Allen said, 80 percent of life is showing up. That’s at least a B, according to my calculations.

***