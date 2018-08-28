A Sex Doll Brothel Is Coming To Toronto

A nondescript Toronto shopping plaza is set to welcome a new tenant in September that advertises itself as the first sex doll brothel in North America.

Aura Dolls, which will operate alongside a nail salon, massage parlor and dry cleaner, promises to bring its patrons “an exciting new way” to achieve their needs “without the many restrictions and limitations that a real partner may come with,” according to its website.

The company’s marketing director, Claire Lee, told City News that there will be no human staff in the brothel section and that customers are unlikely to bump into a single person during their visit.

“They put their payment down on the counter and they go straight to their room,” she said. “We don’t have staff there, just a camera. The payment is taken at the beginning, you go into the room, do your time and just leave.”

The company’s website states that it hopes each visitor can enjoy any fantasy or fetish “without judgment or shame, bringing the ultimate sexual experience.”

Customers will be charged $60 to $742 for their time with the dolls and are promised that each is thoroughly sanitized between clients.

“We try to focus on the fact that since we have this service, for men who have these dark, violent fantasies instead of putting out the urge to act aggressively, they can do something like this which is safe for everyone,” Lee said.

Toronto City Council member John Filion told CBC/Radio-Canada that people in his community were concerned about the business and that, although he has “an open mind about what sort of behaviors people want to do, ... people do all sorts of things that we kind of wish they wouldn’t in a perfect world.”