Let’s not beat around the bush. Sex toys are expensive. Never mind the fact that, in addition to the toy itself, you’ll probably want a discreet case, toy sanitizer and, well, protection.
Amazon Prime Day 2018 is going on now, which means, in addition to stocking up on hot items like Instant Pot, a new laptop and some dirt-cheap beauty finds, you can also stock up on ~super sexy~ finds, too. We’re talking on-sale condoms, vibrators, stimulators, plugs, rings and more.
Use the sale as an excuse to get a new vibrator that you can travel with, or one of these toys that every couple should try at least once. To narrow down the search, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite below.
Get it on with these 12 sex toys on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2018:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.