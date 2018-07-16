HUFFPOST FINDS
07/16/2018 05:22 pm ET

12 Sex Toys On Amazon To Get During Prime Day 2018

Sexy savings worth the wait 💘
By Brittany Nims

Let’s not beat around the bush. Sex toys are expensive. Never mind the fact that, in addition to the toy itself, you’ll probably want a discreet case, toy sanitizer and, well, protection

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is going on now, which means, in addition to stocking up on hot items like Instant Pot, a new laptop and some dirt-cheap beauty finds, you can also stock up on ~super sexy~ finds, too. We’re talking on-sale condoms, vibrators, stimulators, plugs, rings and more. 

Use the sale as an excuse to get a new vibrator that you can travel with, or one of these toys that every couple should try at least once. To narrow down the search, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite below. 

Get it on with these 12 sex toys on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2018

  • 1 Lelo Ina 2 Luxury Rabbit Style Vibrator
    Normally: $190
    Sale: $132
    Get it here
  • 2 Kegel Exercise Weights For Beginners
    Normally: $21
    Sale: $17
    Get it here
  • 3 Trojan Ultra Thin Latex Condoms 36-Count
    Normally: $34
    Sale: $14
    Get it here
  • 4 Shibari Mini Halo Compact Wireless Power Wand Massager
    Normally: $52
    Sale: $30
    Get it here
  • 5 Aloe Cadabra Natural Personal Lube
    Normally: $20
    Sale: $11
    Get it here
  • 6 Lelo Hugo Vibrating Prostate Massager
    Normally: $220
    Sale: $164
    Get it here.
  • 7 Lelo Sona Cruise Clitoral Massager
    Normally: $130
    Sale: $90
    Get it here.
  • 8 Lelo Smart Wand Cordless Body Massager
    Normally: $210
    Sale: $145
    Get it here.
  • 9 Viva Magic Wand Rechargeable Cordless Massager Wand
    Normally: $140
    Sale: $110
    Get it here
  • 10 Lelo Bruno Vibrating Prostate Massager For Men
    Normally: $170
    Sale: $120
    Get it here
  • 11 Shibari Advanced Antibacterial Toy Cleaner
    Normally: $13
    Sale: $10
    Get it here
  • 12 Cosmo's Truth Or Dare: The Naughtiest Sex Game Ever!
    Normally: $10
    Sale: $8
    Get it here

 

