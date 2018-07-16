Let’s not beat around the bush. Sex toys are expensive. Never mind the fact that, in addition to the toy itself, you’ll probably want a discreet case, toy sanitizer and, well, protection.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is going on now, which means, in addition to stocking up on hot items like Instant Pot, a new laptop and some dirt-cheap beauty finds, you can also stock up on ~super sexy~ finds, too. We’re talking on-sale condoms, vibrators, stimulators, plugs, rings and more.

Use the sale as an excuse to get a new vibrator that you can travel with, or one of these toys that every couple should try at least once. To narrow down the search, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite below.

Get it on with these 12 sex toys on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2018:

1 Lelo Ina 2 Luxury Rabbit Style Vibrator Amazon Normally : $190

Sale : $132

Get it : $190: $132Get it here

2 Kegel Exercise Weights For Beginners Amazon Normally : $21

Sale : $17

Get it : $21: $17Get it here

3 Trojan Ultra Thin Latex Condoms 36-Count Amazon Normally : $34

Sale : $14

Get it : $34: $14Get it here

4 Shibari Mini Halo Compact Wireless Power Wand Massager Amazon Normally : $52

Sale : $30

Get it : $52: $30Get it here

5 Aloe Cadabra Natural Personal Lube Amazon Normally : $20

Sale : $11

Get it : $20: $11Get it here

6 Lelo Hugo Vibrating Prostate Massager Amazon Normally : $220

Sale : $164

Get it : $220: $164Get it here

7 Lelo Sona Cruise Clitoral Massager Amazon Normally : $130

Sale : $90

Get it : $130: $90Get it here

8 Lelo Smart Wand Cordless Body Massager Amazon Normally : $210

Sale : $145

Get it : $210: $145Get it here

9 Viva Magic Wand Rechargeable Cordless Massager Wand Amazon Normally : $140

Sale : $110

Get it : $140: $110Get it here

10 Lelo Bruno Vibrating Prostate Massager For Men Amazon Normally : $170

Sale : $120

Get it : $170: $120Get it here

11 Shibari Advanced Antibacterial Toy Cleaner Amazon Normally : $13

Sale : $10

Get it : $13: $10Get it here

12 Cosmo's Truth Or Dare: The Naughtiest Sex Game Ever! Amazon Normally: $10

Sale: $8

Get it : $10: $8Get it here