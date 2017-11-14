Sexting Code Words Your Teen May Be Using: What Parents Should Know About Today’s Texting Lingo

Want to drink a beer while eating pretzels?

That’s illegal in North Dakota.

Thinking of taking your dog to obedience school?

Doing so in Hartford, Connecticut, is a violation.

The law doesn’t always keep up with the times, and there are plenty of bizarre, inappropriate laws still on the books. When it comes to archaic laws, those around technology and privacy are especially outdated.

Since the majority of states do not have laws that address sending and receiving sexual messages by anyone under 18, most courts fall back on child pornography statutes.

Which means your tween/teen could face SERIOUS charges for sending racy pics via text, email or social media.

Almost half of today’s teens have received a sexually suggestive message; 39% of them have sent or posted such messages. The top reasons? To feel sexy; or as a joke, according to most 14-17 year olds.

As parents, the most important thing we can do is trust our instincts . If you notice your child acting differently when it comes to using their phone, it’s worth investigating. Some red flags to watch out for:

Protective attitude/behavior

Is your child acting extra secretive when using his/her phone? Look for behavior like turning away from others or going off alone to use the phone.

Getting defensive

Does the mere mention of cutting back on tech use cause your teen to flip out? That could be a sign that their phone use is heading in an unhealthy direction, whether it be through inappropriate use or overuse.

Social drama

Are you getting wind of some upheavals in your child’s relationships and social circle? There are plenty of reasons for a falling out among friends; phone flirting gone too far is just one of them.

Dropping grades

Major and/or sudden academic falls often signal the onset of depression, anxiety, trauma and other emotional landmines. Again, there are many possible reasons for this, and sexting is just one of them. No matter what, a drop in grades is worth parental intervention.

What parents can do:

1. Monitor/Review texts – some terms to look out for:

GNOC = get naked on camera

WTTP = want to trade photos

99 = parents gone

sapnu puas = send nudes (upside down)

Other resources for monitoring texts includes mSpy, a software program that monitors Snapchat, parent monitoring devices (such as www.uknowkids.com) and free resources like www.emojitranslate.com

2. Shut It Down

Look, none of us want to be the bad guy. But the simple truth is teens often make poor choices due to their lack of life experience and being in a developmental stage prone to making impulsive decisions. As parents, we are the filter, the watchtower, the protectors.

3. Enforce Consequences

If you find your child is the sender or receiver of sexually-explicit messages, consider taking the phone away or contacting your phone carrier to limit connectivity options.

Afraid your teen will flip out?

As unpleasant as it is to enforce consequences - and face the wrath of our angry offspring – the legal ramifications for teens facing child pornography charges are far worse. Teens can face detention, incarceration and can even be placed on the list of registered sex offenders, which follows them for life.

As unpleasant as it can be to face slamming doors and pissy attitudes, knowing that you are protecting your child from decades of regret will be worth it.