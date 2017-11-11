Sexual Assault Is NEVER The Survivor’s Fault

In the wake of lots of publicity regarding sexual assault survivors recently coming forward, I thought I’d share my perspective as a therapist and former sexual assault hotline staffer, on the victim blaming that often occurs in these instances.

When someone is sexual assaulted, there are often questions that are asked, which serve to someone cast blame on the person who was assaulted.

Questions like…

· Well, what was she wearing?

· Did she have anything to drink?

· Could he be making up this story?

· Why did it take her so long to come forward?

Unfortunately, victim blaming is still a frequent occurrence when the topic of sexual assault arises. Further, many survivors wrongly believe that they were responsible for the trauma that they endured. Media coverage and comments that place blame upon the survivor, only serve to perpetuate the shame and guilt that they may already be experiencing.

The following are a few common victim-blaming questions and responses to them.

Well, What Was She Wearing?

Media coverage has frequently focused on the attire that the person who was assaulted wore, trying to insinuate that somehow there was any connection between the person’s outfit and the assault that they endured.

Imagine if someone came to you sharing that their house had just been broken into. No one would say, well why did you decorate your house so nicely? Why did you live in such a nice house in the first place? You were just asking to be robbed.

This idea that your clothing choices somehow entitle someone to assault you is completely ridiculous.

But Why Did It Take Them So Long to Come Forward?

Hmm. I don’t know. Probably the immense shame and other complex feelings that survivors of sexual assault often struggle with. Also, it can be hard for people to feel safe coming forward if they think that their story might not be believed, as this can feel incredibly traumatizing for people.

Did She Have Anything to Drink?

Drinking or engaging in any other behavior, does not ever cause you to be in anyway “to blame” for being sexually assaulted. Having a drink (or many) is not consenting to sexual activity.

Could He Be Making Up The Story?

Only 2 to 8 percent of rapes are falsely reported, which is a similar percentage to other felonies. Coming forward about your experience of sexual assault can be a scary experience and the vast majority would not “make up” something like this.

The Bottom Line

It doesn’t matter if the survivor froze, didn’t fight back, wore a short dress, went to the bar, went to a party, went back to someone’s house, drank, or flirted with the perpetrator.

The reality is that when someone is sexually assaulted, the only person to blame is the perpetrator.

We need to work together to continue to dismantle the historical trend of placing blame on survivors and failing to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. We need to examine why there are so many people who commit these crimes. We need to look at the messages that we are disseminating to boys and men, and how we can do better.