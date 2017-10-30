Sexual Dealing

There is something in the air. A reckoning with the freaky deaky puritanical farce that is ‘Merica. Whether it’s the costume of acceptance through Pride Parades, unconventional piercing gone mainstream, or former strippers at #1 on the Billboard charts, we are desperately trying to be European about all of this. This. This bumping of uglies and the creation of badussy aroma. A cosmopolitan upgrade from the good girl/nice guy affectation of post war abundances. But the truth is, we nasty. Low down dirty even. Especially since we (as in the royal “we”) sanctioned sex as a means to build capital, circa sixteen/seventeen/eighteen something something. Ladies having babies and chillun as collateral. But acting like we don’t know. Ummmmhmm. Plus the ushy gushy of corporate bodies (me love you long time) that proves the tether to all of our American wet dreams - house on the hill, master’s house, White House, house music, ‘there’s some hoes in this house’ shenanigans. I just saw a play, by one Mr. Jeremy O. Harris, a Slave Play at the Iseman Theater in New Haven. As in, the title is actually Slave Play. Funny, that. Shades of S&M. Or M&M. Master and Mistress. Chocolate. And occasionally peanut.

Not quite theatre in the round, I had to guess the facial expressions of some the actors, but the subject matter - interracial sex - allowed for strong inferences. I would be hard pressed (no pun intended) to find elite educated black ladies, myself included, who haven’t pondered the efficacy of pink peen. Will it hit the corner? Will it bend? Will the punnany allow entry, or, down-with-whitey, the effort? The anxiety is real and expectations are low. Although I must admit that the head game is consistently strong, and thin lips might have the power to dissolve panties. A purely personal and anecdotal observation, of course, but relevant because, because, because because, because… because of the wonderful things he does. Then there’s the default upgrade in #whitelife living standards that adds to the appeal, and a general access to privilege that suggests an acceptance of my universal quirkiness as a point of attraction, rather than some emasculation ray gone rogue. White people smell like iceberg lettuce (I think it’s the hair) and let their dogs kiss them in the mouth, and refuse washcloths, although the advent of the shower puff has redeemed them somewhat. The fact that all of them could use more lotion in their daily toilette, remains concrete. Just because you can’t see ashy, doesn’t mean it’s not there. Like the Ism.

Via “antebellum fantasy sex therapy”, Mr. Harris deftly serves angst-of-the-ancestors' realness, which, real talk, stymies much of the dalliances I might've pursued with the sons of Caucasia. I mean, I’m waaaay too bliggity black for an arctic shiver relationship, hashtag meet the parents, but damn, can’t I get a little boom-boom just because? Nope. Whips and chains were not consensual in sixteen/seventeen/eighteen something something, so I tend to feel some type of way about their advances. Suspicious even. Except that one time with my white bro classmate. A foggy tryst where I was was too wasted to articulate affirmative consent, or he slipped me a mickey, or I created a situation in which I was ravaged for my own antebellum pleasure. We haven’t really spoken since.

Ahem.

Back to the play. The nice-white-lady behind me left after intermission. Perhaps her late middle age was kicking in and she needed some naproxen night-night. Or maybe she switched seats for a better view of the nudity/profanity advertised, which was much less gratuitous than I’d hoped (#sideeye). Unfortunately, she was sitting directly behind me, and had no lines in the production, so I can't guess her facial expression. And I can’t ask her directly, because she left. Kind of like Michelle Kuo. Which, of course, dredges up a whole other set of complicated questions...