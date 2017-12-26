Sexual Ecstasy Is Your Birthright

When watching gay erotica, it’s easy to think that sexual ecstasy is only available to muscular porn stars with nine inch dicks – because those are the men in most videos.

And, of course, it’s totally hot to watch buff models with huge penises.

But there are many other expressions of beauty, and most of us don’t fit into the porn star category. As queer men, we come in all different shapes, sizes, colors and ages. And sometimes it’s nice to see a broader spectrum of men and bodies; sometimes, it’s nice to watch an erotic video and see a reflection of yourself. It serves as a reminder that sexual ecstasy is available to all of us.

For us, it’s an experiment. Most of the videos we have filmed feature models that would fit into the normalized definition of beauty. And from a marketing perspective, I see the value in this. It brings new people to our website and introduces them to our work through a vehicle they understand.

But when those new men get here, I want them to see something more. I want them to see themselves. And when they see themselves, I want them to realize how sex, juicy and beautiful they really are.