Sexual Harassers Should be Presumed Innocent

Since the news broke last month about the sexual harassment scandals of Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein, it seems that daily another actor, producer, politician, hotelier or comedian is publicly outed as having committed acts ranging from the merely inappropriate to outrageous criminal behavior. However, as a lawyer- I am sympathetic to the victims- but also to the accused who are being wrongfully deprived of their most fundamental right- the presumption of innocence.

Stories published, crying mothers interviewed and tweets are being used to bring down and destroy these men, their companies, and careers all over alleged incidents. The key word is “alleged”. Those accused of crimes such as this; and candidly any nature have a fundamental right to confront their accusers through cross-examination, examine evidence- and then have a jury weigh the evidence. And only then and only once the evidence of guilt is beyond a reasonable doubt- can a judgment of guilt be issued. Without this, the real victim is our system of justice.

Take Mr. Weinstein for example. He has just been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board: only the second expulsion in its 90-year history. The reasoning for Weinstein’s expulsion was ostensible to send a message that shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our the movie industry would no longer be accepted. Instead, the message received is: he and others are guilty- and he is sentenced to professional death and exile without so much a trial.

Is this fair? Even assuming that the allegations are true- it is unfair and dangerous. Because in this age where anyone with a smartphone can write an unfavorable review of a sushi bar that can destroy its business- so too it seems can people now publicly accuse someone almost instantly destroy their career.

Louis C.K. just found how quickly and how powerfully four named and one unnamed accuser can shatter a career. His movie premiere- canceled. His HBO Special- canceled. Costing him and those who have invested their time and energy in his projects incalculable losses both financially and emotionally. Unlike the other accused, Mr. C.K. has admitted to having done exactly what he is accused of. And while he claims that he had the permission of his accusers to expose himself and masturbate in front of them- he acknowledges that the permission was granted due to their admiration of him. That this admiration was a power, that he wielded irresponsibly. Whether Mr. C.K.’s mea culpa will result in some career renaissance remains to be seen.