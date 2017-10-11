Sexual Harassment is Everywhere, Every Day

I guarantee every single person reading this piece knows someone who was, or is currently being, sexually harassed/assaulted. You may not even know it.

In just the two to three days since the Weinstein scandal broke I’ve already heard from three women who say they are actively being subjected to sexual harassment in the work place as we speak. One of whom works for a major music management firm, one who works at a Fortune 500 company, and one in the marketing field who was recently subjected to an unexpected tongue-down-the-throat kiss at the end of a business dinner in lieu of the traditional hand shake.

All of whom give the same response when asked why they haven’t spoken out: “I’ll never work again.” Or, “They’ll ruin me.” They even go as far as to say it’s part of the job. “If you work in the music biz and you’re an attractive female, you have a bullseye on your back from day one, so just get used to it.” Or, “When you work for a company that’s ninety percent men, you’re guaranteed to experience some type of sexual harassment.” Or, “I didn’t know what to do. I was so shocked by his appalling advance, I just stood there, frozen.” Did you do anything the next day? “No, I need the job.”

In the piece I wrote back in April, when the Bill O’Reilly/Roger Ailes scandal broke, I called attention to the fact that these misogynistic low-lifes walked away with millions in compensation for their troubles while their victims received just a fraction of their harasser’s buy-out, and, most likely, the stigma of whistle-blower in their respective fields. Those who normalize the reprehensibly offensive behavior are just as guilty as the ones committing the act. They are accomplices.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize the corporate culture of the past several decades has, in fact, normalized sexual harassment as ‘part of the job.’ Our male-dominated society has created the overwhelming perception amongst females that, should you come forward and accuse a co-worker/boss/employer, of sexual harassment, it’s you who will pay the price. And, it’s not merely perception. It’s reality. Even though the way we handle things internally in the work place, i.e., human resources response/action has advanced leaps and bounds since the sixties/seventies, and one tweet can now sink an entire career(s), there still seems to be the long held belief that should you decide to do something about it, you will be subject to severe consequences that will last decades for doing so. So, be a good girl and keep your mouth shut.

My friend asked me why the hell a filthy rich, mega-mogul like Harvey Weinstein would whip out his johnson in a restaurant kitchen and masturbate in front of an unwilling participant when he could easily hire a hooker or get a mistress? As a male, I guess I’m supposed to be able to comment with authority on what goes through every guys head in moments like that, but who the heck knows why he did what did?

If anything, I believe it was most likely due to the fact that, in front of beautiful women, the biggest, most powerful movie mogul on the planet still feels like he’s an ugly, insignificant nerd back in the sixth grade. And the peep show in the kitchen was a power-play of revenge of sorts for years of abuse/ridicule as a child. This was Weinstein’s scarred, inner-child’s way of showing his conquest, and, by proxy, all the other females who taunted him back then, who was boss, now and forever.

Personally, I hope seeing all these brave, well-known actresses finally speaking out will motivate the hundreds, if not thousands, of women who experience the same treatment on a daily basis to come forward. It doesn’t have to be sexual in nature, either. Harassment can simply be being verbally abused in front of your co-workers, or inexplicably passed over for a promotion.