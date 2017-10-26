Sexual Harassment Isn't Just A Hollywood Problem

All the allegations being brought against Harvey Weinstein are sickening, of course. But it also helps to bring more attention to abuse within multiple industries as more people are telling their stories.

A little over three weeks ago, The New York Times published an article, within which several brave women had come forward to make abuse and even rape allegations against now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. One Italian model even had a sound recording of Weinstein trying to coerce her into a hotel room after allegedly groping her, saying “I won’t do it again”.

#metoo started a trend on social media days after the story broke, encouraging other men and women to come forward with their stories. As empowering as it may be, it also brought light to a worrying trend of abuse in different industries including the music business and even sport, when athletes were representing their country in the Olympics.

The music business example was shown by the Kesha vs Dr Luke case, but has been cemented by more abuse coming to the forefront, as former member of the Pussycat Dolls Kaya Jones describes how “sexual favours” were expected by the record and publishing executives, detailing how she tried to speak up about the nightmare she suffered to other industry figures, but they were never taken further.

That’s part of the problem why these issues are never solved. Just like we saw with the Jimmy Savile case and Operation Yewtree investigation of recent years in television, these allegations were either not listened to, or as is being revealed in the Weinstein case, victims being paid off to not say anything. We also need to educate men on how to treat women properly and not be mysoginistic, explained by Tom Bradby in his latest Evening Standard article.

I do firmly believe that Weinstein is just the tip of the iceberg for previously covered up abuse, with every corner of the entertainment industry about to be exposed. But as with all these things, it’ll be news for six months and then everyone will forget about it. That can’t be the case this time. For those affected by abuse from anyone and are afraid to speak, can we please keep talking about it so more people are encouraged to come forward, no matter how long ago it was?

Education and talking about it are key to social stigma of abuse victims not being believed to change. Also for men to not assume that they were asking for it. Otherwise more disgusting and heartbreaking stories such as those being told now will continue long into the future, and that’s a devastating thought.