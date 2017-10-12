Sexual Misconduct and the “Outside Force” of Culture

By Bill Sanders, Principal and Sr. Consultant with Roebling Strauss

Just last week (October 6, 2017), The New York Times article, originally titled “Sexual Misconduct Claims Trail a Hollywood Mogul,” resulted in Harvey Weinstein being fired by his board mere days later. The article lists allegations that go back decades and heavily quotes from a memo written by a former employee, Lauren O’Connor in 2015. Here’s the quote that I believe gets to the heart of the matter:

“I am a 28 year old woman trying to make a living and a career. Harvey Weinstein is a 64 year old, world famous man and this is his company. The balance of power is me: 0, Harvey Weinstein: 10.”

The core issue here is Mr. Weinstein’s abuse of his positional power, the repeating pattern in all toxic work cultures. As disgusting as Mr. Weinstein's behavior is purported to have been, even more caustic, is a culture that allows behavior like this to continue for as long as it did.

As human beings, we all have our wants, needs, and desires and we work to meet them. Ideally, in a coercive-free environment. I say ideally because we see numerous examples of toxic workplaces splashed across newspaper headlines from sexual harassment to financial improprieties.

Consciously or not, most of us are striving every day to accumulate and exercise power. Education, skills, relationships, reputation, and money all represent currencies of power. So do titles, budgets, information, and decision-making authority. Unfortunately, many people view that accumulation of power as a zero-sum game. For me to win, you have to lose. After all, we both can't be responsible for the same budget, gain the same promotion, or make the same sale.

Win/Win

Thinking “win/win or no deal” has been a popular bromide since Steven Covey introduced it in his 1988 best seller, 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. So, I immediately assumed Shelly Palmer’s recently published article “Why Lose-Lose Almost Always Beats Win-Win," was clickbait. Despite the title, however, Mr. Palmer uses a common game theory example to argue that playing loose/loose yields the highest returns in a closed system. And, ethics notwithstanding, he has a point. He concludes with this:

“We seem to be drifting from a society that indefatigably strived to define right from wrong to a culture that exalts winners and excoriates losers. This is dangerous in the extreme. There may be business reasons to eschew win-win because the dominant strategy is simply “win.” But to win as a society, we are going to need an outside force, belief system, or leadership to dissuade individuals from acting solely in their self-interest. Otherwise, as game theory suggests, tragedy may dominate our future.”

Having the “outside force, belief system, or leadership to dissuade individuals from acting solely in their self-interest” is the key to driving win/win behavior. In the context of the workplace, that outside player/belief system is a strong, deliberate culture that encourages people to immediately say, “This is not acceptable!” when the abuse of power is witnessed. This is why it's critical as we continue to define the future of work to build cultures by design instead of by default.

Here are three principles that will help you strengthen your company or team culture so it will be that outside player that will reinforce win/win behaviors:

Mutuality

The balance of power is now shifting from capital to labor. The digital convergence is offering more people more opportunities to make a living providing and delivering value in new roles and ways of working that weren’t even in existence a few years ago.

If we want to attract the best and brightest, we need to begin by making sure that the relationships we set up are mutually beneficial and clearly aligned. We must have honest conversations about the purpose of the team or project and behavior that we expect. And we have to align the skills, remuneration, language, roles, and responsibilities to best deliver against that purpose.

This will help draw in employees, partners and vendors who are also committed to the culture you are working so hard to develop.

Explicit Agreement

How many times have you heard someone complain that "This job doesn't resemble the job description provided when I joined." or some version thereof? It's not merely mismatched and outdated job descriptions that create ambiguity, its failure to drive commitments down to the specific level of Who, will do What, for Whom, by When.

The fasted way to build trust is to make and keep commitments repeatedly. Biz Stone calls this the Say/Do Ratio. Deliberately setting out to build trust strengthens your culture.

Transparent Accountability

In traditional command and control environments, the supervisor typically holds the employee accountable all the way up to the top manager or owner of the enterprise. And theoretically, in public companies, the board and the market hold the CEO accountable. Unfortunately, this leaves plenty of room for managers to abuse their positional authority.

Transparent accountability means that everyone's commitments are available for everyone else to see. Implemented correctly, it becomes a self-reinforcing trust builder. Bad actors are exposed, and weak performers "step up" or "step out."

All of this is predicated, of course, on the assumption that you want to do more than just avoid a PR nightmare due to sexual misconduct or financial impropriety. It assumes that you are committed to building a healthy, productive culture where everyone feels welcome, respected, and free to speak out.