We’re of the mind that it’s totally unnecessary to make certain Halloween costumes “sexy.” But one particular look in the lineup for 2017 is especially unsettling.

Yandy’s “model wife costume” is clearly a riff on Melania Trump’s Ralph Lauren inauguration outfit. It has a similar blue hue, white gloves (sold separately) and a stomach cut-out. It is, for all intents and purposes, a “sexy Melania Trump” costume.

Any unnecessarily sexy FLOTUS costume would probably feel questionable. But given President Donald Trump’s consistent objectification of women in general ― and of his wife specifically ― this costume is particularly frustrating.

Yandy Model wife costume, $69.95.

It reminds us of how the president seems to see most women only in terms of their bodies and their sex appeal (and how that didn’t stop his political rise). Trump made his utter lack of respect for women abundantly clear both in interviews and on Twitter, whether by commenting on their looks or bragging about grabbing them by their genitals. When meeting the first lady of France in July, for example, he immediately commented on her body and looks. “You’re in such good shape,” he said.

That this “sexy Melania” costume is all Trump seems to see when he looks at his wife ― or any woman ― isn’t a stretch to imagine.

Pool via Getty Images Donald and Melania Trump at the inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.

An executive at Yandy, which also sells a “sexy” Donald Trump costume and a sexy Jon Snow costume, suggested the brand is not diving into issues so much as connecting with its base.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously and neither do our customers,” said vice president of merchandising Pilar Quintana-Williams. “The Yandy Girl strives to be the talk of the Halloween party and we’ve found these topical, pop culture-inspired costumes with a fashion-forward twist are always a fan favorite year after year.”