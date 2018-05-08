HUFFPOST FINDS
26 One-Piece Swimsuits That Are WAY Sexier Than Bikinis

Yes, sexy one-piece swimsuits do exist! 🙌
By Brittany Nims

Just because we’re of the belief that every body is a bikini body doesn’t mean every body wants to be in a bikini. 

Whether you need a swimsuit with a little more support, or simply want a more conservative swimsuit alternative for the beach, these one-piece swimsuits are sure to wow even lifelong bikini lovers (and give you some pretty spectacular tan lines, too). 

Below, 26 stunning one-piece swimsuits that are sexier than bikinis: 

  • 1 Ashley Graham Ritzy Swimsuit
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 4 to 22
    Get it here
  • 2 Out From Under Deep Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 3 Tavik Lela One-Piece Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it here
  • 4 Vince Camuto Sailor Stripe V-Neck Wrap Tie One-Piece Swimsuit
    Zappos
    Sizes: 6 to 14
    Get it here
  • 5 J.Crew Playa Tilden Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XXS to XL
    Get it here
  • 6 New Look Rib Knot Front Swimsuit
    ASOS
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it here
  • 7 Ashley Graham VIP White Swimsuit
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 4 to 24
    Get it here
  • 8 LAUREN Ralph Lauren Painterly Stripe Ruffle Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 16
    Get it here
  • 9 Lee + Lani Slash One-Piece Swimsuit
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it here
  • 10 Twist Come True One-Piece Swimsuit
    Modcloth
    Sizes: 16W to 22W
    Get it here
  • 11 Montce Pompom One-Piece Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it here
  • 12 Dolce Vita Bondi Beach One-Piece Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it here
  • 13 Kenneth Cole Chain Reaction Plunge Mio
    Zappos
    Sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 14 Ashley Graham Casablanca Monokini
    Swimsuits For All
    Sizes: 4 to 22
    Get it here
  • 15 Daylight Dip One-Piece Swimsuit in Rainbow
    Modcloth
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 16 Spiritual Gangster Go With The Flow One-Piece
    Zappos
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it here
  • 17 River Island Cut Out Two Tone Swimsuit
    ASOS
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it here
  • 18 Eloquii Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit With Tie
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 12 to 28
    Get it here
  • 19 Bleu Rod Beattie Oh So Knotty Lace Down OTS Mio
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 14
    Get it here
  • 20 Out From Under Peek-A-Boo Ring One-Piece Swimsuit
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 21 Isabella Rose Beach Solids One-Piece Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it here
  • 22 Eloquii Wrap Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 12 to 28
    Get it here
  • 23 New Look Strappy Metallic Swimsuit
    ASOS
    Sizes: 2 to 12
    Get it here
  • 24 Ella Moss Star Girl One-Piece
    Zappos
    Sizes: XS to L
    Get it here
  • 25 Lee + Lani X LnA Volcanic One-Piece Swimsuit
    Urban Outfitters
    Sizes: S to L
    Get it here
  • 26 Becca Show & Tell One-Piece Swimsuit
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here

