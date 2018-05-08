26 One-Piece Swimsuits That Are WAY Sexier Than Bikinis

Just because we’re of the belief that every body is a bikini body doesn’t mean every body wants to be in a bikini.

Whether you need a swimsuit with a little more support, or simply want a more conservative swimsuit alternative for the beach, these one-piece swimsuits are sure to wow even lifelong bikini lovers (and give you some pretty spectacular tan lines, too).

Below, 26 stunning one-piece swimsuits that are sexier than bikinis:

1 Ashley Graham Ritzy Swimsuit Swimsuits For All Sizes : 4 to 22

Get it : 4 to 22Get it here

2 Out From Under Deep Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Urban Outfitters Sizes : S to XL

Get it : S to XLGet it here

3 Tavik Lela One-Piece Swimsuit Nordstrom Sizes : XS to L

Get it : XS to LGet it here

4 Vince Camuto Sailor Stripe V-Neck Wrap Tie One-Piece Swimsuit Zappos Sizes : 6 to 14

Get it : 6 to 14Get it here

5 J.Crew Playa Tilden Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit Nordstrom Sizes : XXS to XL

Get it : XXS to XLGet it here

6 New Look Rib Knot Front Swimsuit ASOS Sizes : 2 to 12

Get it : 2 to 12Get it here

7 Ashley Graham VIP White Swimsuit Swimsuits For All Sizes : 4 to 24

Get it : 4 to 24Get it here

8 LAUREN Ralph Lauren Painterly Stripe Ruffle Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit Zappos Sizes : 4 to 16

Get it : 4 to 16Get it here

9 Lee + Lani Slash One-Piece Swimsuit Urban Outfitters Sizes : S to L

Get it : S to LGet it here

10 Twist Come True One-Piece Swimsuit Modcloth Sizes : 16W to 22W

Get it : 16W to 22WGet it here

11 Montce Pompom One-Piece Swimsuit Nordstrom Sizes : XS to L

Get it : XS to LGet it here

12 Dolce Vita Bondi Beach One-Piece Swimsuit Nordstrom Sizes : XS to L

Get it : XS to LGet it here

13 Kenneth Cole Chain Reaction Plunge Mio Zappos Sizes : S to XL

Get it : S to XLGet it here

14 Ashley Graham Casablanca Monokini Swimsuits For All Sizes : 4 to 22

Get it : 4 to 22Get it here

15 Daylight Dip One-Piece Swimsuit in Rainbow Modcloth Sizes : XS to XL

Get it : XS to XLGet it here

16 Spiritual Gangster Go With The Flow One-Piece Zappos Sizes : XS to L

Get it : XS to LGet it here

17 River Island Cut Out Two Tone Swimsuit ASOS Sizes : 2 to 12

Get it : 2 to 12Get it here

18 Eloquii Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit With Tie Eloquii Sizes : 12 to 28

Get it : 12 to 28Get it here

19 Bleu Rod Beattie Oh So Knotty Lace Down OTS Mio Zappos Sizes : 4 to 14

Get it : 4 to 14Get it here

20 Out From Under Peek-A-Boo Ring One-Piece Swimsuit Urban Outfitters Sizes : XS to XL

Get it : XS to XLGet it here

21 Isabella Rose Beach Solids One-Piece Swimsuit Nordstrom Sizes : S to L

Get it : S to LGet it here

22 Eloquii Wrap Halter One-Piece Swimsuit Eloquii Sizes : 12 to 28

Get it : 12 to 28Get it here

23 New Look Strappy Metallic Swimsuit ASOS Sizes : 2 to 12

Get it : 2 to 12Get it here

24 Ella Moss Star Girl One-Piece Zappos Sizes : XS to L

Get it : XS to LGet it here

25 Lee + Lani X LnA Volcanic One-Piece Swimsuit Urban Outfitters Sizes : S to L

Get it : S to LGet it here

26 Becca Show & Tell One-Piece Swimsuit Nordstrom Sizes: XS to XL

Get it : XS to XLGet it here