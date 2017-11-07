40 Sexy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In The Mood

A good soundtrack and the right lighting can quickly take a hookup session from so-so to seriously steamy. By the same token, certain songs have the power to kill the mood in an instant.

To prevent this type of musical misstep, we asked HuffPost readers for their go-to sex songs, and they delivered some saucy suggestions. Below, we created a 40-song Spotify playlist, crowdsourced by our readers with a few of our own selections thrown in, for you and your partner to enjoy.

1. “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” by The Beatles

2. “I’m On Fire” by Bruce Springsteen

3. “Lust For Life” by Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd

4. “Partition” by Beyoncé

5. “Lovesick” by Banks

6. “Redbone” by Childish Gambino

7. “I Dare You” by The xx

8. “I Want A Little Sugar In My Bowl” by Nina Simone

9. “Slow Motion” by Trey Songz

10. “Dance For You” by Beyoncé

11. “The Way” by Kehlani feat. Chance The Rapper

12. “Like A Wrecking Ball” by Eric Church

13. “Ride” by Ciara feat. Ludacris

14. “Earned It” by The Weeknd

15. “Lost Without U” by Robin Thicke

16. “Adore You” by Miley Cyrus

17. “Scandalous” by Prince

18. “Not Above Love” by AlunaGeorge

19. “Tonight (Best You Ever Had)” by John Legend feat. Ludacris

20. “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” by Foo Fighters

21. “Follow You Down” by The Twilight Singers

22. “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak

23. “Good For You” by Selena Gomez feat. A$AP Rocky

24. “What You Need” by BAYNK feat. NIKA

25. “Follow Me Home” by Dire Straits

26. “Location” by Khalid

27. “You’re Makin’ Me High” by Toni Braxton

28. “Kiss It Better” by Rihanna

29. “You & Me” by Disclosure feat. Eliza Doolittle

30. “Primetime” by Janelle Monáe feat. Miguel

31. “Love” by Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari

32. “I Want You” by Third Eye Blind

33. “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.

34. “Talk Is Cheap” by Chet Faker

35. “Gravity” by John Mayer

36. “Juke Jam” by Chance The Rapper feat. Justin Bieber and Towkio

37. “I Put A Spell On You” by Annie Lennox

38. “Hot As You Want” by Lane 8 feat. Solomon Grey

39. “Kiss” by Prince