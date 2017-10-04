PureWow, Contributor
What your girl crush reads online

Shag Haircuts Are For Everyone, but Here Are 7 Celebs Rocking The Look

Chop chop.
10/04/2017 01:50 pm ET Updated Oct 05, 2017

A little messy, a little rock and roll, a lot cool. Shag haircuts are majorly trending, with Pinterest seeing a 220 percent spike in searches for them. They’re also surprisingly versatile, as proven by the following seven celebs, all of whom styled their ’dos very differently. Chop chop.

Related: The Best Haircut for Your Face Shape

GARETH CATTERMOLE/GETTY IMAGES

ALEXA CHUNG

Everyone’s favorite It Brit is the poster child for the shag cut. Learn her ways.

GILBERT CARRASQUILLO/GETTY IMAGES

HALLE BERRY

Ms. Berry might be better known for her pixie, but she looks pretty incredible in a long-ish shag.

Related: 6 Styling Tips for Women with Bangs

PAUL ARCHULETA/GETTY IMAGES

CIARA

When you look this good, you don’t really need peripheral vision. But seriously, we’re digging the eye-skimming (almost eye-covering) bangs.

EMMA MCINTYRE/GETTY IMAGES

JANUARY JONES

A far cry from Betty Draper’s prim and proper cut, Jones’ messy-chic locks are the perfect complement to a smoky eye.

DARREN GERRISH/GETTY IMAGES

FREJA BEHA ERICHSEN

You could also go the minimalist route like model Erichsen by keeping your makeup simple and letting your hair shine.

Related: What Haircut Should You Actually Have?

MICHAEL LOCCISANO/GETTY IMAGES

JENNIFER NETTLES

Country meets rock and roll in Nettles’ shoulder-skimming, tousled ’do.

FRANK TRAPPER/GETTY IMAGES

DIANNA AGRON

Proof that a shag looks just as cool in a super-short bob length.

Related:

7 Low-Maintenance Haircuts That Won’e Eat Up Your Morning Routine

The Best Hair Oils for Every Hair Type

How to Get Kate Middleton Hair (’Cause You Know You Want It)

7 Chic Ways to Style Shoulder-Length Hair

The Single Best Product for Every Hair Type

MORE:

Style
Shag Haircuts Are For Everyone, but Here Are 7 Celebs Rocking The Look
CONVERSATIONS