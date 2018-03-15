COMEDY
James Corden And Shaggy Mock Donald Trump Over Russia Probe With 'It Wasn’t Me' Spoof

"Special counsel got you sweating like crazy, tweeting that it's a witch hunt."
By Lee Moran

Shaggy reworked his breakthrough hit “It Wasn’t Me” to poke fun at President Donald Trump on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show.”

The Jamaican star and host James Corden sang and rapped about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. 

“I’m just trying to learn the truth and figure out how much you knew, all this time my investigation never took its eyes off you,” Corden as Mueller told Shaggy as Trump.

Check out the clip above and see how it compares to the original below:

