Shalane Flanagan Becomes First U.S. Woman To Win NYC Marathon In 40 Years

Shalane Flanagan became the first American to win the women’s division of the New York City Marathon since 1977.

Flanagan crossed the finish line on Sunday with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds, the New York Times reported. She defeated three-time defending champion Mary Keitany of Kenya, who came in second.

Runner Miki Gorman was the last female American to win the race in 1977.

Flanagan first ran the marathon in 2010 and placed second. This was her first time participating in the race since then, ABC 7 reported.