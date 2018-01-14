Shanghai Web Watchdog Shuts Chinese Versions of Marriott’s Site, App

LIAO SHUMIN

(Yicai Global) Jan. 12 -- Shanghai’s internet regulator sternly admonished Marriott International Inc. and Shanghai Marriott Hotels & Resorts yesterday, China Central Television reported.

The director of Shanghai’s Cyberspace Administration solemnly criticized the categorization by Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] of Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Tibet as “countries” in its emails to members and in the Chinese version of its app’s signup page.

Branding the incident a serious violation of Chinese laws and regulations that has hurt Chinese people’s feelings, the administration ordered Marriott International to shut down its official Chinese website and Chinese-version app for one week starting Jan. 11, to inspect itself and rectify its deficiencies in all respects, completely delete the illegal information, publicize the results of its investigation and deal with this event in a timely manner. The administration will take further measures based on the progress of rectification.

The company is keenly aware of the severity of this mistake, will rectify as required, and respond to public opinion and internet users’ concerns with a sincere attitude, Marriott International said.