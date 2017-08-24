Shania Twain Says Nude Photos Of Brad Pitt Didn’t Impress Her Much

Having a car, thinking you’re Elvis and being a rocket scientist didn’t impress Shania Twain back in 1997, when she released her iconic hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.”

But one of the most memorable lines from the song was, “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt? / That don’t impress me much.”

Which in 1997 – even before Pitt bared his rippling abs in 1999’s “Fight Club” — was pretty much blasphemy.

The man graced the cover of People’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” issue in 1995 and his face was probably taped to most teenage girls’ ceilings by the end of 1994, the year he starred in “Legends of the Fall” and “Interview with the Vampire.”

So what gives? Did Twain have some kind of super power that allowed her to look into the future and see Pitt today as a divorced actor who likes to spend his days sculpting and listening to Frank Ocean, and she was just like, “meh”?

No.

Apparently, it was nude photos of Pitt that inspired her to namecheck him in her song.

She told Billboard on Thursday:

“I remember I had a girlfriend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine], and this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much.”

Twain clarified that it wasn’t anything about Pitt’s body that she found uninspiring, but rather that she finds nudes unimpressive in general.

“I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day,” she said. “That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

So, yeah, Twain’s just not a big fan of nudes.