ENTERTAINMENT
11/16/2018 02:28 pm ET

Shania Twain Pulled A Genius Move After She Peed Herself Onstage

The singer told Andy Cohen about going with the flow in a segment called "That Does Impress Me Much!"
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Tinkle tinkle, little star.

Shania Twain revealed Thursday on “Watch What Happens Live” that she has peed herself onstage multiple times.

The 53-year-singer told host Andy Cohen how quick thinking helped her escape audience detection in one instance.

“I was very clever in this one moment,” Twain explained in a segment called “That Does Impress Me Much!” (a play on her hit song). “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself and the puddle ... I just knocked my glass of water over.”

“You’re kinda rad,” fellow guest Patricia Arquette said of Twain’s the-show-must-go-on attitude.

You have follow-up questions. So did Cohen.

Learn more about how Twain goes with the flow in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Andy Cohen Patricia Arquette Shania Twain
Shania Twain Pulled A Genius Move After She Peed Herself Onstage
CONVERSATIONS