Shania Twain Pulled A Genius Move After She Peed Herself Onstage

Tinkle tinkle, little star.

Shania Twain revealed Thursday on “Watch What Happens Live” that she has peed herself onstage multiple times.

The 53-year-singer told host Andy Cohen how quick thinking helped her escape audience detection in one instance.

“I was very clever in this one moment,” Twain explained in a segment called “That Does Impress Me Much!” (a play on her hit song). “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself and the puddle ... I just knocked my glass of water over.”

“You’re kinda rad,” fellow guest Patricia Arquette said of Twain’s the-show-must-go-on attitude.

You have follow-up questions. So did Cohen.