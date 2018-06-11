Shaquille O’Neal Tells Ellen DeGeneres How He Invested In Google Early On

Shaquille O’Neal’s appearance this week on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote his new comedy, “Uncle Drew,” took an unexpected turn when he discussed his penchant for financial investments.

O’Neal recalled how he babysat a businessman’s children in the early 1990s and the dad decided to bring him in on an investment in an up-and-coming search engine ― which turned out to be Google.

“I invested,” O’Neal told host Ellen DeGeneres, “and then a couple years later I got a really big return.” (He describes the moment about six minutes into the clip above.)