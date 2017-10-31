Shaquille O’Neal Asks Parents To Fake Steal Their Kids Candy This Halloween

Shaquille O’Neal did the honors of launching Jimmy Kimmel’s annual Halloween candy prank on Monday night.

With Kimmel off while preparing for his infant son Billy’s second heart surgery, it was up to the NBA legend guest host to ask parents to fake steal their children’s treats and film their reactions.

O’Neal then played out some of the funniest responses to the joke, which Kimmel has been pulling since 2011. “I’m sorry, but that’s hilarious,” O’Neal said afterwards.

To participate, upload a video to YouTube with the title “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy.”

The show will broadcast the best clips later this week.