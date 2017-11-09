If you’re African American, that means you’re no perfect stranger to discrimination. It’s everywhere—at work, on T.V, and even in our homes. However, it becomes a very big problem when it affects our quality of life, and for this single mother, her child’s life.

Sharika Soal is a successful celebrity publicist, and her experience with discrimination left her in tears and disarray. According to her, she could not believe how she was treated by a Cold Well Banker real estate agent.

Preparing to move from her house due to the homeowner selling his home, Sharika says that she sought help from three separate realtor corporations, but Cold Well Banker made her feel the lowest of all three.

“We spoke on the phone. I told the agent about my finances—they said everything was fine. I explained to them that I would pay my rent four months in advance—they said everything was fine. Any problems I thought I might come up, I addressed; they said it was fine, or that they did not check for that issue. But when all was said and done, I ended the phone call with no help” she said.

Sharika is a single mother, and the thought of her and her son facing homelessness because of corporal discrimination left her in tears. “What about my financial records indicate that I can’t pay a certain amount of rent? I even offered to pay four months’ worth of rent in advance. They wouldn’t let me get a cosigner, pay my two security deposits, and they wouldn’t even try to get me a one-bedroom apartment—all for what reason?” she said in the heat of the moment.

Cold Well Banker has a one-and-a-half-star rating on Consumer Affairs, and this is hardly their first time in the public spotlight for demonstrating discriminatory behavior to a person seeking shelter. Because of an incident in Boston, Cold Well had to adopt antidiscrimination policies in 2015.